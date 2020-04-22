Virginia ex-convict donates stimulus check to man laid off during coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

An ex-convict from Virginia reportedly chose to donate his $1,200 stimulus check to another man who had lost his job amid the coronavirus public health crisis.

Cameron Crockett, 31, of Chesapeake, served eight years behind bars after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter, WAVY-TV in Portsmouth, Va., reported. He said he now works as a heating, ventilating and air-conditioning technician, and, therefore, is an essential worker under the stay-at-home order.

“I felt like it would have been selfish for me to still hold onto that money for whatever purpose when I have friends out there who are truly struggling,” Crockett told the station.

He said he posted to Facebook asking for those who recently found themselves unemployed to contact him. Crockett said he then drew randomly from 50 names and selected Aries Zeigler, a bartender who was recently laid off and needed money to support a young daughter.

“After a random draw from all the names entered of people rendered unemployed by the corona shutdown, I have delivered $1,200 to Aries Zeigler. Now my brother can keep hanging tight while this mess drags on,” Crockett said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to everyone who entered. I wish I had the money to help everyone, but I'm happy to know my check went to a good, genuine soul. This is what true community looks like. #Powertothepeople!”

Crockett was convicted in 2011 on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to a 2008 drunk driving wreck in Virginia Beach, WAVY-TV reported. He said his experience in prison ultimately inspired him to donate his stimulus check to those in greater need.

“It taught me no matter what your circumstances may be, there’s always somebody out there whose circumstances are worse than yours,” he told the station. “While I could have held onto the money to try and buy a house or put it toward any number of things, I think it would be selfish of me to do that when I have friends out there who are faced with the very real threat of not being able to maintain a roof over their heads at all.”