Virginia county board to hold public hearing on property under Confederate statue

A county board in Virginia is moving ahead with plans to deed the public land under a Confederate statue on the historic courthouse green to a private preservation group to prevent the statue from being taken down in the future.

The Washington Post reports that the Mathews County Board of Supervisors has called a special public hearing for Tuesday night as it prepares to transfer the property.

ABRAHAM LINCOLN STATUE VANDALIZED IN CHICAGO

The newspaper reports that it was unclear whether a final vote is also planned for Tuesday. However, the board has already drafted a deed and voted to waive county subdivision rules to allow it to carve out a 21-by-22-foot plot of public land under the statue.

The local chapter of the NAACP has threatened a lawsuit over any effort to transfer the property. Some residents have spoken out against the idea of giving public land to a private group, let alone protecting a Confederate monument in perpetuity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials with the state Department of Historic Resources said they are not aware of any other locality in Virginia considering such a step.