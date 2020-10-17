Massive fire burning after building explosion in Virginia

An explosion rocked Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday morning.

Initial reports indicate that three people have been injured in an explosion in a commercial area on South Main Street.

Two of the victims were taken to hospital in serious condition, according to WHSV News.

Harrisonburg police received the first reports at 8:30 a.m., a department spokesperson told Fox News.

Footage from the scene, as seen in tweets, showed a thick column of smoke that could be witnessed from the surrounding area.

Social media reactions indicated that the initial explosion was felt possibly miles away.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, but police and ambulances are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.