Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Virginia attorney general appoints special counsel to review University of Virginia deadly shooting

Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly told ex-teammates, 'You guys are always messing with me' before allegedly opening fire and killing three of them

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
UVA shooting suspect was reportedly on school's radar for possible links to weapons violations Video

UVA shooting suspect was reportedly on school's radar for possible links to weapons violations

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares explains efforts to investigate the recent shooting on the University of Virginia campus that left three football players dead and two other students injured.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that he will appoint a special counsel to review the events that led to the deadly shooting aboard a school bus that killed three University of Virginia students and how the school assessed the potential threat of the suspected killer.

Miyares' office will issue a public report when the review is completed, said Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Miyares.

"The Attorney General will work with deliberate speed while ensuring that all necessary resources remain devoted to the criminal investigation being conducted by state and local authorities," she said in a statement. 

UVA SHOOTING TIMELINE: MICHAEL HOLLINS' DAD SAYS CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES ‘SHOT UP’ BUS OF EX-TEAMMATES 

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is seen in this mugshot released by the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, Monday Nov. 14, 2022. Jones is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of three UVA football players.

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is seen in this mugshot released by the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, Monday Nov. 14, 2022. Jones is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of three UVA football players. (The Henrico County Sheriff's Office)

The university wrote a letter to Miyares requesting the probe of the school staff and police response to the Sunday shooting in which Christopher Darnell Jones, a University of Virginia ex-football player, is accused of killing three other players on a charter bus upon returning from a class field trip. 

"As [the criminal] investigation proceeds, there are many valid questions about the shooting that have yet to be answered and are unlikely to be answered in the course of criminal proceedings," university officials wrote. 

Jones, 23, is being held without bail. He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection to the deaths of active UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry, as well as three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony. On Tuesday, an additional two counts of malicious wounding were added in connection to surviving victims, a UVA football player Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan, a sophomore at the university.

Jones has a lengthy criminal history. 

  • UVA memorial
    Image 1 of 5

    Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia. The Virginia Attorney General's Office will launch a probe into the response and events that led to the shooting.   (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

  • UVA athletics presser post shooting
    Image 2 of 5

    University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams, left, and head football coach, Tony Elliott, right, speak to the media during a press conference concerning the killing of three football players as well as the wounding of two others at the University of Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

  • UVA vigil
    Image 3 of 5

    University of Virginia students participate in a vigil Monday night in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP)

  • UVA students leave candles at vigil
    Image 4 of 5

    Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

  • UVA flowers and bears at memorial
    Image 5 of 5

    Memorial flowers and stuffed animals line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He was arrested in February 2021 in Chesterfield County, Virginia, for a concealed weapons violation. He was convicted in that case on June 10, 2021. At the time of his arrest, there were outstanding warrants for hit-and-run property damage and reckless driving in Petersburg County, among other offenses.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.