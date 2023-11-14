Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard searches Gulf of Mexico for Louisiana man reported missing from cruise ship

The Coast Guard launched two aircrews to assist with the search

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it was conducting a large-scale search of the Gulf of Mexico for a Louisiana man reported missing from a cruise ship earlier in the week.

The man, identified by family as Tyler Barnett, 28, of Houma, was last seen on security camera footage aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship late Sunday, officials said.

US Coast Guard (USCG) cadets look on as they stand on the deck of the USCG cutter ship 'Stratton' at Chennai port on August 23, 2019.

The ship had departed New Orleans earlier that day. The Coast Guard said it's not clear where he might have gone overboard.

The Coast Guard launched two aircrews to comb a roughly 200-mile (322-kilometer) area following the path of the ship's voyage to Jamaica. Authorities also have asked mariners in the Gulf to be on the lookout, the agency said in a news release.

The search began Monday, but dangerous weather, including rain and high wind, prompted a pause overnight. Efforts resumed Tuesday.