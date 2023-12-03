Video shows moment car slams through Washington state restaurant narrowly missing customers eating dinner

New video shows shocking moments a customer narrowly escaped being hit by a car that went through a Washington state restaurant on Wednesday.

"We experienced a shocking incident: a car crashed into our restaurant," The Swish Swish Hot Pot restaurant posted on Facebook. "It was sudden and startling, but by some miracle, everyone is safe. We're incredibly relieved and grateful that there were no serious injuries."

The restaurant, located in Bellevue, shared the sixteen-second clip on its social media accounts.

The video shows a four-door sedan backing into the restaurant at a high rate of speed, slamming through the glass and then hitting a booth where people were sitting.

The Bellevue Fire Department said it transported two people to the hospital with lower leg pain.

"We believe this is a reflection of the collective good we all contribute to, a kind of protective energy born from our shared acts of kindness and community spirit," the restaurant commented about the crash.

Officials said the cause of the crash remain under investigation.

The restaurant thanked its followers for their patience and support, but did not have a timeline when the restaurant would reopen or how long repairs would take.

"We look forward to welcoming you back soon and are thankful for the chance to serve you again. Until then, we wish everyone well and are here to support our staff and customers through this startling experience," the restaurant posted.