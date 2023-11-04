WATCH: Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant's glass door, shocks patrons

Patrons at a seafood restaurant in Virginia quickly abandoned their fried fish and lobster rolls after a deer came charging through the glass door and ran throughout the restaurant's dining and kitchen areas.

Security camera footage from Awful Arthur's Seafood in Salem, Virginia captured the shocking moment the wild deer came tumbling into the restaurant, scattering the shattered glass door.

Phoenix St. Clair, who was having a drink with coworkers at the bar, recalled the moment the frightened doe came flying through the restaurant.

"All of a sudden I hear there’s a deer in here, and we’re all like what," St. Clair told WSLS-TV.

The patron said that everyone inside the bustling restaurant went into "shock mode" when the deer arrived.

"Everyone just goes into shock mode, I stood to the side because I was nervous, I was not trying to be in line of fire of the deer running out," St. Clair said to the local station.

The footage captures the doe chaotically go through the restaurant and kitchen before it left as abruptly as it came in.

"It was probably between 30 and 45 seconds, it all went down very quickly," said employee Christina Twine to the station.

No patrons were hurt during the incident, and it is unknown if the deer was injured during its quick intrusion into the restaurant.

"When we came to the door front and saw glass shattered and the protrusion of the door, we were shocked," Twine said.