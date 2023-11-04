Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Deer crashes through Virginia seafood restaurant's glass door, shocks patrons

Security footage captured the wild animal on the loose in the restaurant

Oh Deer! Deer crashes through Virginia restaurant, causes chaos Video

Oh Deer! Deer crashes through Virginia restaurant, causes chaos

A deer crashed through a glass door at a restaurant in Salem, Virginia, running through the kitchen and dining areas. (Awful Arthur's Seafood Company)

Patrons at a seafood restaurant in Virginia quickly abandoned their fried fish and lobster rolls after a deer came charging through the glass door and ran throughout the restaurant's dining and kitchen areas.

Security camera footage from Awful Arthur's Seafood in Salem, Virginia captured the shocking moment the wild deer came tumbling into the restaurant, scattering the shattered glass door.

Phoenix St. Clair, who was having a drink with coworkers at the bar, recalled the moment the frightened doe came flying through the restaurant. 

"All of a sudden I hear there’s a deer in here, and we’re all like what," St. Clair told WSLS-TV.

Deer crashing through glass door

A deer crashed through a glass door at Awful Arthur’s in Salem, Virginia before it ran through its dining room and kitchen. (Awful Arthur's Seafood Company)

The patron said that everyone inside the bustling restaurant went into "shock mode" when the deer arrived.

"Everyone just goes into shock mode, I stood to the side because I was nervous, I was not trying to be in line of fire of the deer running out," St. Clair said to the local station.

The footage captures the doe chaotically go through the restaurant and kitchen before it left as abruptly as it came in.

"It was probably between 30 and 45 seconds, it all went down very quickly," said employee Christina Twine to the station.

Deer running in restaurant

The frightened deer busted through the front door, gathered itself and immediately started looking for an exit. (Awful Arthur's Seafood Company)

No patrons were hurt during the incident, and it is unknown if the deer was injured during its quick intrusion into the restaurant.

"When we came to the door front and saw glass shattered and the protrusion of the door, we were shocked," Twine said.

