Video shows DC plane crash involving American Airlines flight, Black Hawk helicopter

The deadly midair collision involving an airplane and a military helicopter on Wednesday night appears to have been caught on camera.

Footage shows a bright, fiery explosion as the two objects collide.

First responders were "switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," D.C. Fire and EMS Department Chief John Donnelly said during a press conference on Thursday morning, noting that they do not believe there are any crash survivors.

He indicated 27 bodies had been recovered from the airplane, and one from the helicopter.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," the Federal Aviation Administration noted on Wednesday night. "PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation."

The chopper had been engaged in a "training mission" at the time of the collision, Ron McLendon II, Deputy Director, JTF-NCR/USAMDW Public Affairs noted.

"While performing a training mission a United States Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Va., collided in midair with an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet Flight 5342 last night at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport," McLendon noted. "The FAA, NTSB and the United States Army will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation. We are working with local officials and will provide any additional information once it becomes available."

U.S. Figure Skating has indicated that members of its community were on the airplane.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas," U.S. Figure Skating noted.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available," the statement added.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., noted that he had landed at the DCA airport on a flight from Houston's IAH airport shortly before the collision occurred.

"I landed at DCA this evening at 8:42pm, IAH—DCA, minutes before an in-flight collision over the airport. My thoughts are with all involved and their families. Hoping first responders find survivors," the congressman noted on Wednesday night.

President Donald Trump sounded off about the crash on Truth Social.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!" Trump declared in a post shared shortly after midnight.

"What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!" he added in another post.

