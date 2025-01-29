Reagan National Airport crash: Trump, lawmakers react to tragedy as officials investigate

Lawmakers across the U.S. expressed sympathy and grief after a passenger plane collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport in the Washington, D.C. area on Wednesday night.

A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet operating as an American Airlines flight collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter approaching Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, around 9 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The flight left Wichita, Kansas, earlier that day.

The passenger flight was carrying 60 people, but officials have not confirmed the exact number of injuries and fatalities. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who started work on Monday, said that he was aware of the incident in a post on X.

"DoD actively monitoring," Hegseth's tweet read. "Poised to assist if needed. Prayers for all involved."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that he was at the FAA building and investigating the incident. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared a message from President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," the statement read. "May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., expressed sorrow after hearing of the crash.

"Our prayers are with all families impacted by the tragic plane crash that just took place here in DC," Luna's post read. "Incredibly heartbreaking."

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said that she was keeping all those impacted in her prayers.

"My office is following the breaking and tragic news of a collision at @Reagan_Airport," the lieutenant governor wrote. "We pray for the victims, first rescuers, and all those impacted."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that she was "deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA."

"We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders," the former South Dakota governor wrote. "Praying for the victims and first responders."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the FAA and American Airlines for more information.

Authorities are actively investigating the crash.

