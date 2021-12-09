See the video: Houston police hunt suspect who shot store clerk in face

Houston police have released video of an incident in which a suspect shot a store clerk in the face before trying to steal from the store’s cash register.

Graphic surveillance footage from around 9:30 p.m. Monday shows the suspect entering the convenience store and leaning over the counter.

When the clerk went to talk to him, the suspect drew a gun and shot the clerk in the face. The clerk stood up and tried to resist the suspect’s robbery attempt, but the suspect is captured on surveillance camera video mercilessly beating the clerk before continuing the robbery.

"The male walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun and without saying anything, shot the clerk in the face and his right hand," said Houston police. "The suspect then jumped over the counter and punched the clerk several times."

The suspect fled without taking any money as he ultimately could not open the cash register.

Emergency health personnel transported the victim to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Police expect the victim to survive, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, between 5’7" and 6’1" in height. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at (713) 222-8477 or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.