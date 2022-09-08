Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Video captures Border Patrol rescuing five migrants struggling to cross Rio Grande

Migrants face extreme heat and rough waters as they try to cross the southern border

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Border Patrol team saves five migrants in Rio Grande Video

Border Patrol team saves five migrants in Rio Grande

Video released by the Border Patrol shows a Search Trauma and Rescue team saving five migrants as they struggled to cross the Rio Grande.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team rescued five migrants as they struggled to cross a treacherous stretch of the Rio Grande recently. 

Video released by Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens shows the migrants frantically treading water as a Border Patrol agent jumps from the back of a jet ski to help them to safety. 

A Border Patrol officer jumps in the Rio Grande to help five migrants who were struggling to treat water. 

A Border Patrol officer jumps in the Rio Grande to help five migrants who were struggling to treat water.  (Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens)

The incident is the latest example of dangerous conditions that record numbers of migrants face as they try to cross the southern border, including extreme heat, dangerous terrain, and rough waters. 

BORDER PATROL RESCUE 4-MONTH-OLD, 18-MONTH-OLD ABANDONED BY SMUGGLERS IN DESERT

Last week, 13 migrants died as they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. Dozens of other migrants were apprehended both on the US and Mexican side of the border as authorities tried to recover the deceased. 

"The currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuing rainfall and more rain is forecasted for the coming week," Owens said last week. "Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily."

In June, 53 migrants died after they were locked in a sweltering tractor trailer in San Antonio. 

  • Migrants at the Southern border near border wall
    Image 1 of 3

    Illegal immigrants pictured on April 1, 2022. as the deadline for Title 42 to expire loomed. (John Moore/Getty Images)

  • Border Patrol Agents behind fence
    Image 2 of 3

    A U.S. Border Patrol agent sits in a truck on a road outside a ranch gate near Carrizzo Springs, Texas, U.S. (Eddie Seal/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Border Patrol encounter migrants
    Image 3 of 3

    A U.S. Border Patrol agent speaks with immigrants before transporting some of them to a processing center on in Yuma, Arizona.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly 240,000 migrant encounters occurred at the border in May, a record high. 

Border Patrol saw 199,976 migrant encounters in July, a slight decrease from the 207,416 encounters in June. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 