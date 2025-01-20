Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

US Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont traffic stop: DHS

The Border Agent was killed during a traffic stop in Vermont

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published | Updated
close
We can't ignore our northern border: Chris Clem Video

We can't ignore our northern border: Chris Clem

Ret. Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem discusses a record number of migrants crossing the United States' northern border on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A United States Border Agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Northern border, Fox News has confirmed.

The Department of Homeland Security said that a Border Patrol agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont on Monday at 3:15 p.m. Coventry is near the U.S.-Canada border.

MEXICO, CANADA 'NEED TO SECURE THEIR BORDERS AS MUCH AS WE NEED TO SECURE OURS;" INCOMING BORDER CZAR

Border Patrol

Border Patrol stakes out a rural area near the Canadian border which borders New Hampshire and Vermont in Canaan, Vermont on January 20, 2024.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During the traffic stop, two suspects were in the car. Officials confirmed that one of the suspects is dead.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott's office said that he is aware of the incident and that the "Vermont State Police are supporting our federal partners."

U.S. border police

Border Patrol agents have been fired upon in a series of targeted attacks this month, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.   (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vermont State Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

Related Topics