US Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont traffic stop: DHS

A United States Border Agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Northern border, Fox News has confirmed.

The Department of Homeland Security said that a Border Patrol agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont on Monday at 3:15 p.m. Coventry is near the U.S.-Canada border.

MEXICO, CANADA 'NEED TO SECURE THEIR BORDERS AS MUCH AS WE NEED TO SECURE OURS;" INCOMING BORDER CZAR

During the traffic stop, two suspects were in the car. Officials confirmed that one of the suspects is dead.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott's office said that he is aware of the incident and that the "Vermont State Police are supporting our federal partners."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vermont State Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.