Two more suspects from viral Aurora, Colorado surveillance video served with arrest warrants: police

A District Court judge has signed two more arrest warrants for suspects involved in a viral surveillance video showing armed men rushing an apartment building in Aurora, Colorado.



According to a release shared by Aurora Police on social media, the suspects are wanted for their involvement in a shooting on August 18 as well as their appearance in the security camera video.



The two suspects are Edilson Yoel Pena-Angulo, 25, and Danyeer Aramillo-Meneses, 23. They are wanted on felony charges of first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm.



While ten Venezuelan nationals have been arrested and connected to the transnational Tren de Aragua gang this past month, Aurora PD claimed that none of the six suspects seen in the viral video have connections to any criminal organization.

Their warrants were signed by an Arapahoe County District Court judge late on Monday afternoon.



"I find it very insulting that once again, police leadership are undermining the work of the men and women of the police department who have worked so hard to not only identify Tren de Aragua gang members in this video and in general work to build these cases against them," said Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.



Operation Safe Haven, a special task force within the Aurora Police Department tasked with investigating crimes against the local migrant community, submitted the two arrest warrants to the courts.



Six armed men are visible in the viral surveillance video taken on August 18 just before a fatal shooting. One of the armed suspects, Naudi Lopez-Fernandez, 21, is in custody.

Of the six, five have been positively identified. According to Aurora Police, "Operation Safe Haven investigators are actively searching for all outstanding suspects with the assistance of local, state and federal law enforcement partners."



"Investigators also are working to positively identify the last remaining suspect in anticipation that a warrant for his arrest will be written and submitted to the courts in the future," the release continued.

Colorado was made a sanctuary state in 2019 after Democrat governor Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 19-1124. Denver is also a sanctuary city, meaning it does not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.



The office of Governor Jared Polis and the Aurora Police Department did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.