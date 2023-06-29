Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas
Published

Vegas hotel Planet Hollywood reopens pools after health department cites water chemistry violations

NV health officials also said the hotel swimming pools had inattentive lifeguards

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Swimming pools have reopened at the Planet Hollywood hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, more than two weeks after local health officials ordered their closure over "water chemistry violations" and inattentive lifeguards, officials said Wednesday.

Caesars Entertainment, the corporate owner of the casino-hotel, and the Southern Nevada Health District said Wednesday that the property had addressed issues cited during a June 12 pool closure order.

planet hollywood

Planet Hollywood is seen on the Las Vegas Strip on July 15, 2022. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Neither the company nor the health district specified corrective action taken or immediately responded to questions about whether swimmers were sickened, hurt or endangered before the pools were closed.

The Fourth of July holiday is expected to be busy for tourism in Las Vegas, and the National Weather Service forecast calls for daytime temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to break 110 degrees Fahrenheit.