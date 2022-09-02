Van on New Jersey parkway flips, leaving 4 dead and 8 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people have died and another eight were injured after a shuttle van flipped over the center median of the New Jersey Palisades Interstate Parkway in the early hours of Friday morning, police said.

Highway police responded to the accident around 1:30 am after a shuttle van carrying workers to factories in upstate New York flipped on its left side, trapping several people in the van.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, Fox 5 New York reports.

Authorities said it appeared to be a one-car accident.

Upon arrival highway police found the van – which had flipped near a wooded area – was carrying a dozen people, four of whom were confirmed dead at the scene, local news outlets reported.

Eight of the passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from "minor physical complaints" to severe head trauma.

It is unclear how many of the passengers had life-threatening injuries.

Part of the Palisades Parkway was shut down for hours though authorities had reportedly reopened all lanes and exits by 7 a.m.

Details on the passengers and driver of the vehicle have not yet been released.