Famed Catskills resort hotel Grossinger's burns down

Grossinger's hotel closed in 1987 after 70 years in operation

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
A building on the Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel site, once one of the most prominent resorts in the area, burned down Tuesday evening after years of abandonment. 

News of the destruction to the three-and-a-half story building was first reported Wednesday by Liberty Fire Department with a post saying first arriving units had to "cut through a gate in order to access the roadway to get to the fire."

"Firefighters were additionally hampered due to the property being overgrown and concrete barriers on the roadway which prevented apparatus being able to quickly turn around. 

"Multiple mutual aid (departments) were requested to the scene with tankers," the fire department said. 

This photo, provided by the Liberty Township Fire Department, shows a fire that consumed a building at the site of the long-closed Grossinger's resort, once among the most storied and glamorous hotels in New York's Catskills, in Liberty, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. 

This photo, provided by the Liberty Township Fire Department, shows a fire that consumed a building at the site of the long-closed Grossinger's resort, once among the most storied and glamorous hotels in New York's Catskills, in Liberty, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.  (Liberty Fire Chief Mark Johnstone via AP)

An excavator was reportedly called to the fire once it was out to knock down the building. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New York State Police and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire. Sullivan County Fire Coordinator John Hauschild said it was not immediately clear what the building was being used for, adding that the main building had been demolished four years ago. 

The former resort is about 80 miles north of New York City. The 812-acre property was once a go-to summertime spot for New Yorkers, as well as a top entertainment stage for Hollywood stars, including Eddie Fisher, Joel Grey and Leslie Uggams. The hotel had also been cited as the inspiration for the 1987 classic, "Dirty Dancing."

Singer Eddie Fisher feeds a piece of wedding cake to his bride, actress Debbie Reynolds, following their wedding at Grossinger's in Liberty, N.Y., Sept. 26, 1955.

Singer Eddie Fisher feeds a piece of wedding cake to his bride, actress Debbie Reynolds, following their wedding at Grossinger's in Liberty, N.Y., Sept. 26, 1955. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)

Grossinger's closed in 1987 after 70 years in operation. The hotel fell into disrepair despite efforts to revive it. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.