Uvalde school shooting victims identified, suspect's mother in disbelief and more top headlines

YOUNG LIVES LOST - Kids as young as 8, ‘hero’ teacher among those slain in deadliest US school shooting in almost 10 years. Continue reading …

‘HE LOVED MY MOM’ - Mother of suspected school gunman in disbelief about teen shooting grandma. Continue reading …

LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS - After Texas school shooting, teachers weigh in on how to stop the violence. Continue reading …

MOMENTS OF TERROR - Uvalde mother living near school shares teacher's heroic actions during Robb Elementary shooting. Continue reading …

‘ONE OF THE WORST TWEETS’ - Obama clobbered for linking school shooting to George Floyd's murder. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WAR ON POLICE – Stacey Abrams serves as board member, governor of foundation that supports #AbolishThePolice. Continue reading …

GUN GRAB - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Chicago, NYC crime proves harsher gun laws not solution. Continue reading …

PROTECTING THE UNBORN – Oklahoma abortion law protecting life from conception to face legal challenge from Planned Parenthood. Continue reading …

CRENSHAW CANCELS – GOP rep. pulls out of the NRA convention, but says it has nothing to do with Uvalde shooting. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘THAT WAS NOT THE TIME’ - Uvalde mayor condemns Beto O'Rourke's press conference outburst after school shooting. Continue reading …



STOP THE VIOLENCE - Schools implement new search processes, police presence monitoring following the Uvalde tragedy. Continue reading …

'HAVE TO BE CONCERNED' - MSNBC’s once-a-week Rachel Maddow experiment has failed to attract viewers, particularly in the critical demographic that keeps the lights on. Continue reading …

WHOOPI’S WEAPON WARNING - Goldberg says if women can’t have abortions we’re ‘going to come for’ guns, ‘get ready to give them up.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – The ‘Primetime Plan’ in response to Uvalde school tragedy is ‘enough is enough.’ Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Following Texas school shooting and Buffalo tragedy, leaders should ask this question. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - President Biden and the Democratic left are not interested in a 'real solution' for gun violence. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Someone should have intervened in Texas school shooting suspect's life, but they didn't. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LESS TALK, MORE ACTION - Experts say protecting kids in school must be more than 'rhetoric,' real world solutions are needed. Continue reading …



DARK DAYS AHEAD? – Risks of summer blackouts nationwide on the rise Continue reading …

ELON'S OPINION – Musk speaks out on gun control after Uvalde, Texas shooting. Continue reading …

‘KEEP THEM PRESENT’ – Doctors offer advice on how parents can talk to their kids about the Uvalde school tragedy. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"I think it's well past time that we as a country should save a few of those billions of dollars [sent to Ukraine] and send them to every school in the country, so they can hire well-trained, well-qualified armed guards, particularly retired police officers, retired military."

- SEAN HANNITY

