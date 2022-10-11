Uvalde school district superintendent announces retirement amid fallout over Robb Elementary mass shooting

The superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced his retirement this week, as the community still reels from the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Hal Harrell's retirement was publicly announced in a now-privatized Facebook post from his wife, Donna Goates Harrell, on Sunday night. The retiring superintendent attended Monday's school board meeting after his announcement.

"I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment," the post read. "My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, and therefore the decision was a difficult one for us."

"Uvalde’s success is not based on one person, but on the efforts, dedication and love of so many," the statement continued. "I grew up watching others set the stage and examples that students in the community needed to guide them."

Harrell, who worked for Uvalde CISD for 31 years, said he will remain as superintendent until a new replacement is named. In the statement, he called Uvalde's school board the "finest" one in Texas.

"Our school board is the finest I know of throughout the state. Each one of them has a vision to make Uvalde CISD the best district possible. We as a community will determine the vision/dedication/direction of our school district, which is primed to be outstanding," he continued.

Harrell referenced the Robb Elementary school shooting at the bottom of his post, saying that he will always pray for the victims.

"My heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families. It has been an honor and privilege to serve you all. #UvaldeStrong," Harrell concluded.

Harrell's retirement announcement comes days after Uvalde CISD suspended its entire police force.

Officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.

It also comes over a month after Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired by the school board.

Fox News Digital reached out to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for a statement but has not yet heard back.