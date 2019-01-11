Utah teen attempting 'Bird Box' challenge crashes into another vehicle, could face charges

A Utah teen maybe facing charges after police say she crashed into another vehicle when she covered her eyes while driving as a part of the “Bird Box” challenge.

Layton Police Department shared images of two badly damaged vehicles on Twitter explaining that the collision was the “predictable result” of the “Bird Box” challenge, in which people are called to do everyday tasks blindfolded.

Lt. Travis Lyman told Fox13 that the 17-year-old female driver of the pickup truck was driving on the Layton Parkway with a 16-year-old male passenger when she decided to take part in the challenge and blind herself using a beanie.

That’s when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The challenge was inspired by Netflix’s new thriller “Bird Box,” which takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where people need to wear blindfolds to block the outside world and prevent themselves from being possessed by demons that prey on their worst fears and lead them to commit suicide.

No one was injured in Monday’s crash but authorities didn’t discover the reason of the accident until Friday.

“Honestly I’m almost embarrassed to have to say ‘Don’t drive with your eyes covered’ but you know apparently we do have to say that,” Lyman told Fox 13. “The stakes are just so high and it’s just such a potentially dangerous thing as it is: to try and do it in that way is inexcusable. It really puts everybody at risk.”

The teen could be facing reckless driving charges, police say but it will ultimately be up to the County Attorney’s office.

The social media challenge has gone viral, prompting Netflix to issue a warning to viewers on Twitter.

“Bird Box” became Netflix’s most-watched film within the first seven days of its release.

