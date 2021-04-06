Utah mom killed by ex-boyfriend who then fatally shot himself, police say

A Utah woman was gunned down by her ex-boyfriend in a grocery store parking lot over the weekend before he shot himself, resulting in his death days later, authorities said Tuesday.

Mindee Lavell Elmore, 41, was confronted by Seth Gibson, 34, outside a Smith's Food and Drug store in Ogden on Saturday, police said. He shot her in the head and drove off from the scene.

Police found Gibson shortly after in the front yard of a home.

Armed with a semi-automatic handgun, Gibson engaged in an hours-long standoff with police and SWAT officers before shooting himself, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He eventually died, Ogden police said Tuesday.

On a GoFundMe page, friends described Elmore as a "beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and most importantly mother."

Andy's Club, a Greek restaurant where she worked, shared its condolences in a Facebook post. It noted that Easter was her favorite holiday.

"Her infectious laugh and magnetic smile easily made her a customer favorite," the post read. "She was so much more than a coworker, she was a loyal friend who will be forever missed but never forgotten."