Utah driver avoids serious injury after metal object flies through windshield: ‘Like a giant ninja star’

Driver suffered minor cuts from windshield glass on I-215 in Salt Lake City

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Utah driver described a terrifying moment that happened on her way to work Wednesday when a piece of metal debris crashed through her windshield.

The close call took place near 2300 North on I-215 in Salt Lake City, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Annette Beaves, the driver, told FOX13 Salt Lake City that the moment she saw the metal object flying at her was "terrifying" and that she "could have died."

"It was going so fast," she said. "It didn't bounce off the ground. I only had like a second to react. It did a couple of flips, honestly was like a giant ninja star."

The highway patrol shared photos of the metal object piercing the windshield near the steering wheel.

A metal object crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on I-215 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

A metal object crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on I-215 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. (Utah Highway Patrol )

Beaves said she swerved to the side of the road after the metal object crashed through the windshield, her ear left bloodied.

The driver suffered only minor injuries from glass that flew into the car, authorities said.

The driver suffered only minor injuries from glass that flew into the car, authorities said. (Utah Highway Patrol )

Troopers said the driver avoided serious injury, suffering only minor cuts from shards of glass from the shattered windshield.

While it was unclear where the metal object came from, law enforcement officials urged drivers to cover and strap down their loads to prevent objects from flying off into the roadway and injuring other drivers.