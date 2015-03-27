US targets terrorist organization operating in India and Pakistan

The United States is targeting a group called Harakat-ul Jihad Islami it says supports al-Qaida operations and has been involved in attacks against the Pakistani government.

The U.S. says the group is a terrorist organization and is freezing the assets of its commander, Mohammad Ilyas Kashmiri.

The United Nations took similar actions against the group and Kashmiri.

Kashmiri is believed to have been behind numerous terrorist attacks, including a 2009 attack against the offices of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence and the Pakistani police in Lahore that killed 23 people and left hundreds injured.

The group has also provided fighters for the Taliban in Afghanistan battling U.S forces.