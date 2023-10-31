US Marshals nab fugitive accused of gunning down neighbor, friend, dog over barking

After nearly a month on the run, a New York man accused of executing his neighbor, her friend and her pit bull after a longtime vendetta over the dog's barking was taken into custody.

Lenue Moore, 31, hid from law enforcement under a bed and then resisted arrest when they tracked him down to an apartment in Brooklyn on Oct. 26, per charging documents obtained by Fox News Digital from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The Washington Heights resident "took steps to evade capture by changing clothes immediately after" allegedly shooting Jacqueline "Jackie" Billini, 57, her neighborhood friend Levaughn Harvin, 42, and the woman's dog Zeus around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, per a request to remand Moore.

"[Moore's] willingness to kill in violation of a Temporary Order of Protection shows an utter disrespect for conditions of release or for Orders of the Court," prosecutors wrote.

Both Moore and Billini lived in an apartment at 430 West 163rd St.

In April, per the document, a witness told police that Moore "kick[ed] in [Billini's] front door." In doing so, Moore allegedly broke the woman's arm. A witness and footage provided to police allegedly showed Moore reaching into the apartment and flailing a hammer as Billini and two other women tried to push him out and close the door.

Moore is accused of hitting one of the women with the weapon, lacerating her face, and causing another woman a black eye by kicking the door again.

The man was reportedly enraged by barking coming from the woman's three dogs in the apartment, her nephew Luis Billini told the New York Post.

"She had difficulty with him based on noise complaints from the dog," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a press conference recently, the Post reported.

Moore was indicted for first-degree burglary on April 11. Prosecutors asked for $15,000, per the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, but it was set at $5,000, which he posted.

On May 18, per the office, two additional charges of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault were added.

Billini, who worked as an analyst for the Bronx Housing Court, the state office of Court Administration told the New York Post, and had nearly reached retirement, per reporting by Yahoo! News, felt unsafe in her neighborhood long after the attack.

Recently, Luis Billini told Yahoo, someone drove up to his aunt and told her "you're going to die" while she took the dogs out for their nightly walk.

Since that incident, Luis Billini said, Harvin was accompanying the woman with his own dogs to walk through the neighborhood.

"It could’ve been any of us, because we would always try to walk with her when she walked the dogs," he told Yahoo.

The other two dogs, per the outlet, were named Blue and Zina. Neither was shot in the attack – it is unclear whether they were also on the walk.

"The dogs aren’t vicious. The only time [they] bark was when someone got next to the door," Luis Billini said. "[Zeus] was a family dog, it doesn't bite anybody."

"The dogs didn't even attack [Moore]," the woman's nephew continued. "They're friendly so, like, why would he get crazy about them?"

Currently incarcerated at the Eric M. Taylor Center in East Elmhurst, per online jail records, Moore now faces a slew of felonies in the alleged double-murder: two counts of second-degree murder; first-degree attempted murder; two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; aggravated criminal contempt for violating the restraining order protecting Billini; and aggravated cruelty to animals for shooting her dog.

According to their death certificates cited in charging documents, Billini died of a gunshot wound to the head, while Harvin succumbed to a shot to the neck. Zeus was shot along the top of his right shoulder, with the bullet traveling downward toward his head.

Twelve 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said, and a witness saw a man dressed in black from head to toe and carrying a black umbrella flee the scene on Edgecomb Avenue.

Detectives who had previous in-person encounters with Moore reviewed video showing the man in black leave the scene, then board a bus on 165th Street and "believe the person who boarded the bus is [Moore]."

Search warrants were carried out at Moore's apartment and another apartment associated with him on 62nd Street, per the criminal complaint against him. There, police wrote, they found a Glock 9mm firearm that ballistics testing linked to the bullets found at the scene.

Moore's next court appearance, both for the charges stemming from the double-murder and those from the April attack, is scheduled for Nov. 2, per the District Attorney's Office.