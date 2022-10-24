Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

US Marshal Service offering reward for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate

AZ inmate escaped a day after getting arrested on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Pima County jail inmate who escaped last week and remains on the run.

Authorities said 43-year-old Oscar Alday slipped out a door at the jail Thursday afternoon while other inmates were being released from custody.

Alday was arrested a day earlier on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

ARIZONA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PHOTOGRAPHER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING MINORS: OFFICIALS

According to court documents, Alday was placed on probation in July 2021 for an unlawful imprisonment case from the year before.

An Arizona jail inmate escaped on Thursday. The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

An Arizona jail inmate escaped on Thursday. The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

PHOENIX POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION

He has previous convictions in the county for aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer.

Authorities said Alday has a long and violent criminal history in the Tucson area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucson police officials said they are conducting an administrative investigation into the jail escape and will address issues as part of a formal review and take corrective action.