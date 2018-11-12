US F/A 18 fighter crashes in Philippine Sea, crew rescued

Two U.S. fighter pilots were rescued Monday after their F/A 18 fighter jet crashed in the Philippine Sea, the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy statement said some kind of mechanical issue occurred and forced the pilots to eject.

“The crew was immediately and safely recovered by USS Ronald Reagan search and rescue aircraft and brought back to the ship,” the statement read. The aircraft carrier has resumed its normal operations.

The pilots were in good condition and the crash is being investigated.