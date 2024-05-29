Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard

US Coast Guard offloads $468M worth of confiscated cocaine

The cocaine was seized from eight separate suspected drug smuggling vessels off the coast of Mexico and Central and South America

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had unloaded a hefty quantity of confiscated cocaine in San Diego, California that was worth an estimated $468 million.

The nearly 34,000 pounds of illicit drugs were seized while intersecting eight separate suspected drug smuggling vessels off the coast of Mexico and Central and South America by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro in February and March. 

Coast Guard Cutter Monro Captain Rula Deisher said that the seizure of the cocaine is a testament of his crew's "dedication and grit."

"The crew put in an incredible amount of work over very long hours, and I couldn’t be prouder of them," Deishe said in a news release. "Their dedication and grit goes to show that Munro is one of the best national security cutters in the fleet, and we are committed to keeping the country safe by stopping illegal drugs before they hit the street."

2 RESCUED AS 80-FOOT YACHT SINKS OFF FLORIDA COAST

U.S. Coast Guard member

Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) offloads 33,768 pounds of cocaine, in San Diego, May 28, 2024.  (Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel/ U.S. Coast Guard District 11)

The latest seizure is the largest since the Coast Guard announced the seizure of 33,200 pounds of cocaine and 12,400 pounds of marijuana in October. 

The offloaded drugs were interdicted during 13 separate cases in October in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

CHARTER BOAT LIKELY CAPSIZED IN LEADUP TO WRECK THAT KILLED 5 OFF ALASKA COAST: COAST GUARD

"This offload is about national security," said Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. "It represents one part of a very large and strong interagency team that works closely with our allies and international partners to interdict maritime smuggling of dangerous and illegal drugs into the United States."

Coast Guard seized $55 million worth of cocaine and marijuana

Coast Guard seized $55 million worth of cocaine and marijuana (Coast Guard)

American drug interdiction efforts involve every federal law enforcement and defense agency, including the Coast Guard, Homeland Security, the Pentagon, the FBI and the Justice Department, among many others.

