US bans romantic and sexual relationships with Chinese citizens for government employees in China

The U.S. government banned employees and personnel in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

According to the Associated Press, four sources said that former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns put the policy into place before leaving his post.

A watered-down version of the new policy was tested in summer 2024, which banned U.S. government employees in China from having "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens who were employed as support staff and guards at five consulates in China as well as the U.S. embassy.

Burns expanded that policy to cover all Chinese citizens just days before President Trump took office.

The policy was announced to American government staff located in China in January, but hasn't been announced publicly.

Two people with knowledge of the new policy told the Associated Press that it was implemented after several members of Congress reached out to Burns and voiced worries that there wasn't a policy in place that restricted such relationships with Chinese citizens.

Individuals who violate the policy will be forced to leave China.

The policy doesn't apply to U.S. employees located outside of China.

The Chinese government employs a similar policy for overseas personnel, barring them from having sexual or romantic relationships with foreign citizens.

