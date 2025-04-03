Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

US bans romantic and sexual relationships with Chinese citizens for government employees in China

Former US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns implemented the policy before President Trump took office

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan Video

China launches large-scale military drills around Taiwan

China's military launches drills aimed at sending Taiwan a "severe warning" against seeking independence, officials say.

The U.S. government banned employees and personnel in China from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

According to the Associated Press, four sources said that former U.S. Ambassador Nicholas Burns put the policy into place before leaving his post.

A watered-down version of the new policy was tested in summer 2024, which banned U.S. government employees in China from having "romantic and sexual relations" with Chinese citizens who were employed as support staff and guards at five consulates in China as well as the U.S. embassy.

Burns expanded that policy to cover all Chinese citizens just days before President Trump took office.

SOME COUNTRIES TARGETED BY TRUMP TARIFFS SEEK NEGOTIATIONS, CHINA SAYS 'NO WINNERS IN TRADE WARS'

The U.S. and China flags

Kansas is considering limits on economic relations with China, as well as other "countries of concern." (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The policy was announced to American government staff located in China in January, but hasn't been announced publicly.

Two people with knowledge of the new policy told the Associated Press that it was implemented after several members of Congress reached out to Burns and voiced worries that there wasn't a policy in place that restricted such relationships with Chinese citizens.

CHINA LAUNCHES LARGE MILITARY DRILLS AROUND TAIWAN TO ISSUE 'SEVERE WARNING'

Chinese citizens are seen at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing waiting to submit their visa applications.

Chinese citizens wait to submit their visa applications at the US Embassy. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/GettyImages)

Individuals who violate the policy will be forced to leave China.

The policy doesn't apply to U.S. employees located outside of China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message through China Media Group and the internet Tuesday evening in Beijing to ring in 2025.  (Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Chinese government employs a similar policy for overseas personnel, barring them from having sexual or romantic relationships with foreign citizens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.