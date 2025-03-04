Air Force announces new unmanned fighter jets will be 'ready to fly this summer'

The U.S. Air Force has designed two unmanned fighter jets – the first of its kind – and the historic aircraft will be ready to fly this summer.

USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin made the exciting announcement at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium on Monday.

The YFQ-42A (General Atomics) and the YFQ-44A (Anduril) will fall under the Mission Design Series within the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

"Now we have two prototypes of Collaborative Combat Aircraft," Allvin said. "They were only on paper less than a couple of years ago, and they are going to be ready to fly this summer."

Both uncrewed fighter jets, which represent the "first in a new generation" of its kind, will "be crucial in securing air superiority for the Joint Force in future conflicts," the USAF said.

The aircraft will make it possible to utilize crewed-uncrewed teaming against enemies in contested environments, according to the branch.

"Receiving a Mission Design Series designation is a big step in the military aviation world…this demonstrates incredible progress toward the @DeptofDefense’s charge to match threats to capabilities," Allvin wrote on X.

The general continued by saying, "Translation to plain English: the most badass Air Force in the world is about to get even more lethal...Our #1 job is putting warheads on foreheads!"

Allvin said the historic aircraft lets the world know that the U.S. is "leaning into a new chapter of aerial warfare" and developing capabilities with a "mission first" mindset.

Both jets will continue to undergo rigorous testing and evaluation with the Air Force and its industry partners.

"The insights gained from these efforts will be crucial in shaping the future of the CCA program and solidifying the Air Force's position at the forefront of airpower innovation," the Air Force said.