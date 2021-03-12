UPS driver brought to tears after town throws him thank-you party for his efforts during pandemic

A Pennsylvania UPS driver was brought to tears after his town threw him a surprise party to thank him for his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea spawned from a PayPal account ‒ dubbed "A Gift for Chad - Dauphin UPS Man" ‒ which was started by two of his customers, Adam and Jenny Shickley, Adam Shickley told Fox News.

7-YEAR-OLD ALABAMA GIRL SELLS LEMONADE TO HELP FUND HER BRAIN SURGERIES

Earlier this month, Jenny Shickley just planned to set up the account to raise money to buy Chad Turns a thank-you gift for his service throughout the Dauphin community.

"The truth is that she was going to set it up and try to get $200 through PayPal and she mistyped and put it in $500," Adam Shickley said. "And she was like, 'I'm going to leave it. Whatever we get, we get.'"

Within a 24-hour span, however, the account had already hit $500 from donors all over the town.

With each donation came tons of heartfelt messages about the things Turns has done for the community over his 10 years as a UPS driver.

This includes, but isn't limited to, handing out dog biscuits to each dog on his route, making sure any valuable packages were properly signed for ‒ even if that meant driving two multiple addresses ‒ and just simply taking the time to get to know each of his customers, Adam Shickley said.

8-YEAR-OLD WISCONSIN GIRL CREATES CHARITY TO HELP HOMELESS CHILDREN

"He probably knows who everybody is in our small town more than anyone else," he said. "He just kind of makes everybody, you know, even in that rush moment of being a delivery driver, feel special and kind of taken care of."

Adam Shickley said Turns would work anywhere from 60 to 70 hours a week during the pandemic and still, he delivered every package with a smile.

"Even though he's very rushed, [Turns is] always willing to take a second or two just to see who you are," he said.

After seeing how many lives Turns had touched, the Shickleys decided to throw him a safe and socially distant surprise party with all of the people who contributed to the PayPal fundraiser.

On March 2, Turns was making what he thought was a scheduled delivery at the town's local government office. Instead, he came to find up to 60 of his customers all eager to thank him.

TEXAS MAIL CARRIER SENDS GET-WELL PACKAGE TO SINGLE MOTHER BATTLING COVID-19

The Shickleys had taken over $1,000 in funds and purchased various gifts and gift cards for Turns. However, the community came with even more gifts and personal thank-you notes in hand.

To show Turns how much he means to the community, Jenny Shickley printed out all of the heartfelt comments from their PayPal account and plastered them on a giant card for him.

"We were just trying to recognize someone's kindness," Adam Shickley said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The moment only lasted 10 minutes but it's a moment Adam Shickley said the community and Turns will always remember.

"He actually took his handkerchief and actually got choked up and was moved by it," he said.