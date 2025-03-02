Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Unusual pet seized during operation targeting gang members in Texas

Alligator taken to Dallas Zoo with help from US Fish and Wildlife Service

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A multi-agency operation in Dallas resulted in the arrest of eight alleged gang members in possession of guns, drugs, money and a reptilian accomplice. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) led the investigation resulting in the execution of "Operation Blue Laces" in South Dallas on Monday.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad Meacham said the operation resulted in the arrest of eight members of the 42 Oakland Crips street gang.

During the operation, agents reportedly seized 14 firearms, over a kilogram of methamphetamine pills, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, alprazolam, marijuana, hash and over $47,000 in cash. Investigators also seized six vehicles, multiple pieces of Crips-themed jewelry and a caiman alligator.

dallas-gang-alligator

An ATF-led investigation into gang activity in South Dallas resulted in eight alleged gang members getting arrested and an alligator being seized. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

With the assistance of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the gator was taken to the Dallas Zoo.

Those arrested included Kendrick Jamal Young, Christopher Jamiel Love, Alex Jerome Bowman, Victor Scott Wingham, Joshua Jimond Wheatley, Travion Williams, Jihadd Thies Gorree Thomas and Jamarian Augustus Hewitt.

Young, Love, Bowman, Wingham and Wheatley were all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, while Young, Love and Hewitt were also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Hewitt also faces crimes of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and using a cellphone to facilitate a drug felony.

Additionally, Williams and Thomas were charged with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

dallas-gang-gun

Investigators seized 14 guns during an operation targeting alleged gang members in the South Dallas area. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

During a detention hearing on Friday, prosecutors accused the defendants of dealing drugs daily at an area known as the "Dead End."

The prosecutors also presented evidence suggesting that several members of the operation used text messages to warn each other about raids by law enforcement officials, and after the raids, they sent "young people" to look for missing drugs. Prosecutors also claim the suspects went back to dealing drugs at the conclusion of the raid.

According to Meacham’s office, many of the suspects have extensive criminal histories that include crimes related to drugs and guns.

dallas-gang-swag

Investigators seized Crips-themed jewelry while executing an operation targeting gang activity in the South Dallas area. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

"Operation Blue Laces" was executed by the ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division, the Dallas Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, IRS Criminal Investigative Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Wardens.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.