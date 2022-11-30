Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

University of Idaho murder victim's father says his daughter died ‘in the same bed’ as her best friend

University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, best friends since 6th grade, died 'in the same bed,' her dad said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Father of University of Idaho murder victim says only solace is that his daughter died next to her best friend Video

Father of University of Idaho murder victim says only solace is that his daughter died next to her best friend

The father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves said his only comfort is that his daughter died "in the same room, in the same bed" as her best friend.

Steve Goncalves, the father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, said the only solace he can find is that his daughter died in the same bed as Maddie Mogen, right by the side of her best friend for the past decade. 

Mogen and Goncalves, both 21-year-old students, had been inseparable since the beginning of middle school. 

"These girls were absolutely beautiful. They've been friends since sixth grade… Every day they did homework together, they came to our house together, they shared everything… They went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges and they came here together, they eventually get into the same apartment together," Steve Goncalves said at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday evening. 

"And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed. And it's a shame, and it hurts. But the beauty of the two always being together is something that will – it comforts us, it lets us know that they were with their best friends in the whole world."

University of Idaho murder victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were best friends since 6th grade. 

University of Idaho murder victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were best friends since 6th grade.  (Instagram/@kayleegoncalves)

Steve Goncalves paid tribute to his daughter, Kaylee, on Wednesday evening at a vigil in Moscow, Idaho. 

Steve Goncalves paid tribute to his daughter, Kaylee, on Wednesday evening at a vigil in Moscow, Idaho.  (Fox News)

On Nov. 12, the two women went out to Corner Club, a local bar, around 10:00 p.m. before returning home at approximately 1:56 a.m. on Nov. 13. 

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO MURDERS TIMELINE: WHAT WE KNOW

When they returned home, both women called Kaylee's ex-boyfriend several times between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m., but he never picked up the calls. Authorities have cleared him of any wrongdoing in the investigation. 

An unknown assailant entered the house some time between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. and stabbed Mogen and Goncalves multiple times. 

They were two of five roommates who lived in the home. Police had not previously revealed that Mogen and Goncalves were in the same bed when they were attacked. 

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/Instagram/ @kayleegoncalves)

Another roommate, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, was also stabbed to death, along with her boyfriend 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, who was staying the night at the three-story residence. Two other roommates were not injured in the attack. 

IDAHO POLICE SAY FIRST CRIME LAB RESULTS RECEIVED AFTER STUDENT MURDERS

Police said early in the investigation that the attack was "targeted," but they have not said who was targeted or why they believe that to be the case. 

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee GonCalves. 

Police have named the four victims of an apparent quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho as Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee GonCalves.  (Moscow City Police Department/Instagram)

The house where four University of Idaho students were killed, seen here two weeks later. 

The house where four University of Idaho students were killed, seen here two weeks later.  (Stephanie Pagones/Fox News Digital)

No suspect has been identified and a murder weapon has not been located. Authorities have appealed to the campus community to report anything out of the ordinary that could help their investigation. 

"We're gonna get our justice. We're gonna figure this stuff out," Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday. "This community deserves that."

