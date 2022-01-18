University of Chicago police officer injured gunman in shootout, report says

A man was injured during a shootout with a University of Chicago police officer, according to reports.

The shooting occurred just after 11:40 a.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, the Chicago Fire Department told Fox affiliate WFLD-TV.

Fox News has reached out to fire officials, the university and its police department. The Chicago Police Department referred questions to the university.

The injured man was reportedly shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

He was listed in critical condition. Details about what led to the shooting have not been disclosed.