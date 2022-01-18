Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

University of Chicago police officer injured gunman in shootout, report says

The suspected gunman was listed in critical condition

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man was injured during a shootout with a University of Chicago police officer, according to reports. 

The shooting occurred just after 11:40 a.m. near Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, the Chicago Fire Department told Fox affiliate WFLD-TV. 

CHICAGO PASTOR SPENDING 100 NIGHTS ON FRIGID ROOFTOP TO BRING ATTENTION TO CRIME: ‘WE'RE STOPPING VIOLENCE'

A man was reportedly shot Tuesday by a University of Chicago police officer.

A man was reportedly shot Tuesday by a University of Chicago police officer. (WFLD)

Fox News has reached out to fire officials, the university and its police department. The Chicago Police Department referred questions to the university. 

The injured man was reportedly shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The university of Chicago in the Hyde Park area of Chicago.

The university of Chicago in the Hyde Park area of Chicago.

He was listed in critical condition. Details about what led to the shooting have not been disclosed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Your Money