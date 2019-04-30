Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

UNCC warns of 'assailant' on campus; 3 reportedly shot

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte was on lockdown Tuesday as officials warned of an "active assailant."

The campus was locked down around 6 p.m. and the university advised those in the area to "remain in a safe location."

The school's Office of Emergency Management tweeted that "shots" were reported near the Kennedy Building.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure Yourself immediately," the office tweeted.

Three students were shot, according to Fox affiliate WGHP. A suspect was also reportedly in custody.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com.