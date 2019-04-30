UNCC warns of 'assailant' on campus; 3 reportedly shot

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte was on lockdown Tuesday as officials warned of an "active assailant."

The campus was locked down around 6 p.m. and the university advised those in the area to "remain in a safe location."

The school's Office of Emergency Management tweeted that "shots" were reported near the Kennedy Building.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure Yourself immediately," the office tweeted.

Three students were shot, according to Fox affiliate WGHP. A suspect was also reportedly in custody.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.