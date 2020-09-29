UK records highest coronavirus death toll since July

The United Kingdom recorded 7,143 new cases and 71 new deaths from coronavirus Tuesday, the most deaths since July 1.

That brings the U.K.'s total to 446,156 total cases and 42,072 deaths, according to the U.K.'s coronavirus dashboard.

There was some confusion Tuesday as the U.K. announced new restrictions on social gatherings for the northeast.

Politico reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the rule of six -- no more than six people can gather in one place -- does not apply to gatherings outside. He later corrected himself on Twitter, saying he misspoke.

"This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe," Johnson later tweeted. "If you are in a high-risk area, please continue to follow the guidelines from local authorities."

The U.K.'s guidelines are clear that when meeting friends and family apart from your home or support bubble, you must not meet in a group of more than six, indoors or outdoors.

People who break this rule can be fined up to 200 pounds, (roughly $250), with the fine doubling for each additional infraction up to 6,400 pounds (roughly $8,200).

The U.K. has the fifth most deaths of any country worldwide, it is surpassed by the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

Coronavirus deaths globally hit the grisly milestone of 1 million on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 33,477,825 confirmed cases worldwide.