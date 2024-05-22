UCLA police chief reassigned after widely criticized anti-Israel protest response

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The chief of police at the University of California, Los Angeles has been reassigned by the school as they begin an investigation into campus security protocol.

Chief John Thomas is being temporarily replaced by Capt. Gawin Gibson as the university evaluates its response to days-long anti-Israel protests that raged on its campus in April.

"There’s been a lot going on and I learned late yesterday that I’m temporarily reassigned from my duties as chief," Thomas reportedly told campus newspaper The Daily Bruin.

Scattered protests continued into this month as students have remained defiant to university administrators in their disruptive protests against Israel's invasion of Gaza, which came in response to Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 on Oct. 7, 2023.

UCLA LOCKS DOORS ON CONSERVATIVE STUDENTS, PREVENTING THEM FROM HOSTING PRO-ISRAEL EVENT: YAF

UCLA has created a new administrative office to lead the investigation into security failures throughout the campus protests.

UCLA FORCED TO MOVE TO REMOTE LEARNING AMID ANTISEMITIC PROTESTS, ENCAMPMENT ON CAMPUS

"As we said on May 5, UCLA created a new Office of Campus Safety that is leading a thorough examination of our security processes aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and safety of our community," UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications Mary Osako said, according to The Daily Bruin.

UCLA repeatedly attempted to allow space for the protests, stating early on that officials were "monitoring this situation to support a peaceful campus environment that respects our community’s right to free expression while minimizing disruption."

At the height of the demonstrations, protesters erected fencing to keep out law enforcement and forced the entire student body into remote learning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On April 26, UCLA noted that they were "following University of California systemwide policy guidance, which directs us not to request law enforcement involvement preemptively, and only if absolutely necessary to protect the physical safety of our campus community."

Hundreds of protesters were ultimately arrested following a nine-hour standoff on the UCLA campus on April 30.