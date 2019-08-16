Ex-Uber driver found guilty of raping intoxicated female passenger

A former Uber driver was found guilty Thursday of raping an intoxicated female passenger after picking her up from a Pennsylvania casino earlier this year.

Ahmed Elgaafary, 27, from Lansdale, Pa., was convicted of rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said Elgaafary will be sentenced at a later date, then will likely be deported to Egypt, where he holds citizenship.

Elgaafary picked up the woman at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, northwest of Philadelphia, this past February. According to prosecutor Vincent Robert Cocco, what should have been a 15-minute ride home turned into a 53-minute trip, during which Elgaafary assaulted the passenger in his backseat. Cocco added that Elgaafary charged the woman for the longer ride and tacked on an extra $150 for vomiting in his car.

"She should have been safe," Cocco said. "He knew she was vulnerable. He knew she was alone. He knew she was too drunk."

Elgaafary acknowledged on the witness stand that the woman was drunk. But his lawyer claimed the sex was consensual, and that Elgaafary lied because he did not want to admit to cheating on his pregnant wife/

"He cheated on his wife," Melissa Berlot McCafferty had told the jury. "He’s not a rapist. He’s not a criminal."

The victim said she remembered nothing after leaving the casino around 2 a.m. but awoke the next day with bruises on her thighs and a feeling that something bad had happened. She went to a hospital for a rape kit.

After the verdict, Uber officials condemned the driver's conduct and said he had been "permanently removed" as a worker.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.