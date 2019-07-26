Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Uber removes driver after he used woman’s account to give himself with 5-star rating, $100 tip, report says

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An Uber driver reportedly has been banned from using the app after a New Jersey woman claimed he used her account to give himself a 5-star rating and $100 tip following a recent ride.

Donna Wilson-Booker tells Fox29 that she was returning home to Willsboro from an airport when the driver – who acted polite and had helped place her luggage in the vehicle – missed what she said was an obvious turn on his GPS route.

Once she arrived at her destination, “he said ‘would you mind, can I use your app, cause of the recent incidents with passengers Uber has a problem when we go off track or off route, I just want to adjust the route’,” Wilson-Booker said.

An Uber vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

An Uber vehicle at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. (AP)

She obliged and handed over her phone. But then hours later, when Wilson-Booker opened up the app again to leave a tip and rating for the driver, she noticed that he had already used her account to leave a 5-star review and a generous $100 tip for him, according to Fox29.

“The nerve of him to do that, I have his license plate number and his name, so I don’t know why he would do something that stupid,” she told the station.

“He really messed with the wrong person because he’s not going to get away with this,” Wilson-Booker added.

The company, in a statement to Fox29, said: “We have issued a full refund to this rider and have removed the driver’s access to the app.”

Wilson-Booker says the whole episode is a “lesson learned for other people that there are scam artists out there like that.”