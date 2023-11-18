2 workers in Atlanta injured after explosion in downtown high-rise that houses Sen. Jon Ossoff office

Two people were injured after an explosion at a high-rise building in Atlanta that housed a U.S. senator's office along with other businesses, authorities confirmed.

According to the Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department, law enforcement responded to reports of a person down after being electrocuted after an explosion at a high-rise in Atlantic Station on Saturday at 3:08 p.m.

The fire department said that upon arrival they found two electrical workers "suffering from severe electrical shock."

The building contained the state office for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., but the explosion was not related to the senator's office, authorities confirmed.

According to the Atlanta Fire Department, the explosion was due to routine electrical work being done inside 15th. floor of the building.

Due to the explosion, one sprinkler head activated and contained a small fire in one room.

The two injured workers were transported to the local hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.