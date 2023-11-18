Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta

2 workers in Atlanta injured after explosion in downtown high-rise that houses Sen. Jon Ossoff office

Police said the explosion was related to electrical work being done in the building

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Iceland scrambling to secure power plant ahead of volcanic eruption warnings Video

Iceland scrambling to secure power plant ahead of volcanic eruption warnings

FOX News national correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on tourist hotspot Blue Lagoon shutting down ahead of a looming eruption.

Two people were injured after an explosion at a high-rise building in Atlanta that housed a U.S. senator's office along with other businesses, authorities confirmed.

According to the Atlanta Fire Department and the Atlanta Police Department, law enforcement responded to reports of a person down after being electrocuted after an explosion at a high-rise in Atlantic Station on Saturday at 3:08 p.m.

The fire department said that upon arrival they found two electrical workers "suffering from severe electrical shock."

Jon Ossoff speaking

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/File)

The building contained the state office for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., but the explosion was not related to the senator's office, authorities confirmed.

According to the Atlanta Fire Department, the explosion was due to routine electrical work being done inside 15th. floor of the building.

INDIANA POLICE IDENTIFY DEAD BOY FOUND STUFFED IN SUITCASE, NAME MOM AS SUSPECT

Due to the explosion, one sprinkler head activated and contained a small fire in one room.

Building in Atlanta, Georgia

Police and fire officials responded to an explosion at an Atlanta high-rise building Saturday. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two injured workers were transported to the local hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.