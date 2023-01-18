Two truck drivers in Pennsylvania steal over $3,000 worth of diesel fuel from Wawa: police

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for two truck drivers after authorities say they stole more than $3,000 in diesel fuel from a Wawa gas station last week.

The thefts happened in Hilltown Township on the morning of Jan. 11 at a Wawa on Route 131, police said.

The first theft occurred around 7:45 a.m. when the driver of a white flatbed-style truck illegally accessed the control unit of a diesel fuel pump, according to police. The driver bypassed the pay system and pumped out 342 gallons of diesel fuel before driving away.

About an hour and a half later, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck used the same pump and bypassed the pay system, police said. The driver stole 261 gallons of diesel fuel.

FLORIDA MEN CAUGHT STEALING 481 GALLONS OF FUEL FROM 7-ELEVEN GAS STATION, DEPUTIES SAY

In total, the drivers stole 603 gallons of diesel fuel worth $3,079.52.

Police said both trucks were equipped with aftermarket fuel tanks that allowed them to store large quantities of fuel.

TEXAS WOMEN ACCUSED OF STEALING 460 GALLONS OF FUEL FROM 7-ELEVEN GAS STATION, POLICE SAY

Both trucks are believed to be connected and worked together to pull off the scheme, according to police.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Hilltown Township Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gas thefts hit a high last year as thieves across the U.S. physically stole gas from pumps or hacked gas retailers’ networks as fuel prices soared.