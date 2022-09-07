Florida men caught stealing 481 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven gas station, deputies say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Florida men were arrested Monday after getting caught stealing 481 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven using an electronic device they installed in a gas pump, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee, for reports of two people with a white flatbed truck stealing fuel from a pump, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators learned that suspects Ramon Vila, of Miami, and Silvio Aguila, of Jacksonville, had installed an electronic device into a pump that restricts the flow meter on the computer-activated pump system, which causes the system to understate how much fuel is being pumped, the sheriff’s office said.

The first theft happened at 4:30 p.m., during which the thieves allegedly stole 367 gallons of fuel valued at $1,757.93. The pump only showed a charge of $30 thanks to the electronic device the suspects had installed, officials said.

Investigators arrived during the second theft at 7:55 p.m. In just 10 minutes of pumping fuel, officials said the men stole 114 gallons valued at $546.

Deputies said the suspects only spoke Spanish, and they needed to call in detectives to help translate. They learned that the suspects opened the gas pump cabinet using a key without authorization and installed the device.

Vila and Aguila were both arrested and being held at the Nassau County Jail.