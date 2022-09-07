Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida men caught stealing 481 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven gas station, deputies say

Nassau County deputies say stolen fuel valued at $2,303

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two Florida men were arrested Monday after getting caught stealing 481 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven using an electronic device they installed in a gas pump, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store at Lofton Square Court in Yulee, for reports of two people with a white flatbed truck stealing fuel from a pump, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Investigators learned that suspects Ramon Vila, of Miami, and Silvio Aguila, of Jacksonville, had installed an electronic device into a pump that restricts the flow meter on the computer-activated pump system, which causes the system to understate how much fuel is being pumped, the sheriff’s office said.

The first theft happened at 4:30 p.m., during which the thieves allegedly stole 367 gallons of fuel valued at $1,757.93. The pump only showed a charge of $30 thanks to the electronic device the suspects had installed, officials said.

Deputies said Ramon Vila and Silvio Aguila were arrested and charged in connection to the alleged fuel theft.

Deputies said Ramon Vila and Silvio Aguila were arrested and charged in connection to the alleged fuel theft. (Nassau County Sheriff’s Office )

Investigators arrived during the second theft at 7:55 p.m. In just 10 minutes of pumping fuel, officials said the men stole 114 gallons valued at $546.

Deputies said the suspects only spoke Spanish, and they needed to call in detectives to help translate. They learned that the suspects opened the gas pump cabinet using a key without authorization and installed the device.

The electronic device installed inside the pump restricts the flow meter on the computer activated pump system, which causes the system to understate how much fuel is being pumped.

The electronic device installed inside the pump restricts the flow meter on the computer activated pump system, which causes the system to understate how much fuel is being pumped. (Nassau County Sheriff’s Office )

Vila and Aguila were both arrested and being held at the Nassau County Jail.