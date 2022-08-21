Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft
Published

Texas women accused of stealing 460 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven gas station, police say

Police in Grapevine, Texas, discovered 250-gallon tank in bed of pickup at gas station pump

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two Texas women were caught stealing 460 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station earlier this month as fuel thefts continue across the country amid high gas prices, according to police and a local report.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 in Grapevine, Texas. Police were called to the 7-Eleven for a reported theft in progress, Grapevine Police Department said.

A driver parked next to a pump sped away as soon as officers arrived, police said. Officers were able to track down the vehicle and capture the two thieves. 

Police said the women, later identified as 28-year-old Annabel Collado Cruz and 47-year-old Lisandro Campana-Fruto, confessed to using a device to steal the fuel.

Officers found a 250-gallon tank hidden inside the suspects' pickup truck, police said.

Officers found a 250-gallon tank hidden inside the suspects' pickup truck, police said. (Grapevine Police Department)

"They’re accused of taking 460 gallons of fuel that morning in Grapevine," Amanda McNew, with the Grapevine Police Department, told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Police said the duo had attached a device to the pump to steal diesel fuel. Officers found a 250-gallon tank in the bed of their pickup – and evidence that this was their second trip to the gas station that morning.

Both women were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.