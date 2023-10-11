Expand / Collapse search
Airports

BWI Airport terminal road closed to investigate bomb threat: reports

Terminal road reopened, as officials say there is no threat to the public

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Officials at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport temporarily shut down a roadway to the hub Wednesday afternoon to investigate a possible bomb threat, according to reports.

BWI officials said in a social media post that a law enforcement investigation on Terminal Roadway was underway, and all vehicular traffic approaching the airport was being held.

Anyone in the terminal was advised to remain in place, officials added.

BWI Police Officer

Police respond to a possible bomb threat at BWI International Airport, Wednesday. (Credit: Tracy Argandona)

FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. reported that according to the TSA, a man told law enforcement officials he had explosives in his vehicle, after parking his vehicle at the airport.

When reached for more information, TSA told Fox News Digital to contact the lead law enforcement agency on the case, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

MDTA police said at 4:30 p.m. that the airport terminal road was reopening to traffic on the upper level, adding there is no threat to public safety.

MDTA police continue to investigate the incident.

