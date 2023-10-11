BWI Airport terminal road closed to investigate bomb threat: reports

Officials at Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport temporarily shut down a roadway to the hub Wednesday afternoon to investigate a possible bomb threat, according to reports.

BWI officials said in a social media post that a law enforcement investigation on Terminal Roadway was underway, and all vehicular traffic approaching the airport was being held.

Anyone in the terminal was advised to remain in place, officials added.

FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. reported that according to the TSA, a man told law enforcement officials he had explosives in his vehicle, after parking his vehicle at the airport.

When reached for more information, TSA told Fox News Digital to contact the lead law enforcement agency on the case, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

MDTA police said at 4:30 p.m. that the airport terminal road was reopening to traffic on the upper level, adding there is no threat to public safety.

MDTA police continue to investigate the incident.