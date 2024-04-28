Two people killed in Texas after 350,000 pound load detaches from trailer, crushes vehicle: officials

Authorities in Texas are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another seriously injured on Saturday after an oversized piece of equipment came off a trailer and landed on top of a vehicle, trapping them inside.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, first responders were dispatched to a report of a collision on State Highway 36, just west of Highway 317.

Upon arrival, crews said they found an oversized load had come off of its trailer, pinning a vehicle beneath.

Officials estimated the equipment being hauled by the transport fleet was approximately 350,000 pounds. Authorities did not specify what the giant piece of was.

FLORIDA MAN DIES AFTER HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE TEST DRIVE GOES HORRIBLE WRONG: POLICE

Authorities said three people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials said two passengers sustained fatal injuries and the third victim was extricated and flown to the ER with life-threatening injuries.

TODDLER LONE SURVIVOR AFTER WISCONSIN CRASH KILLS 9, INCLUDING 7 AMISH COMMUNITY MEMBERS

Extrication took just over four hours to safely remove the driver from the vehicle, officials said.

AUDIO RELEASED FROM DEADLY FLORIDA INTERSTATE PLANE CRASH: 'WE'VE LOST BOTH ENGINES'

Temple Fire and Rescue added that ten units and 25 personnel responded to the collision to assist.

Officials said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The identities of the victims have not been released.