Two people killed in Texas after 350,000 pound load detaches from trailer, crushes vehicle: officials

Officials said the load being hauled by the transport fleet was approximately 350,000 pounds

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
Authorities in Texas are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another seriously injured on Saturday after an oversized piece of equipment came off a trailer and landed on top of a vehicle, trapping them inside.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, first responders were dispatched to a report of a collision on State Highway 36, just west of Highway 317.

Upon arrival, crews said they found an oversized load had come off of its trailer, pinning a vehicle beneath. 

Officials estimated the equipment being hauled by the transport fleet was approximately 350,000 pounds. Authorities did not specify what the giant piece of was.

Scene of fatal crash in Temple, Texas

Two people are dead after an oversized piece of equipment came off a trailer and landed on top of a vehicle, according to Temple fire officials. (Temple Fire & Rescue)

Authorities said three people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials said two passengers sustained fatal injuries and the third victim was extricated and flown to the ER with life-threatening injuries. 

Scene from fatal collision in Temple, Texas

Authorities are investigating after an oversized load came off its trailer, causing the death of two people and leaving one person injured Saturday morning in Temple, Texas. (Temple Fire & Rescue)

Extrication took just over four hours to safely remove the driver from the vehicle, officials said.

Crews respond to scene of fatal collision in Texas

Officials said the load being hauled by the transport fleet was approximately 350,000 pounds. (Temple Fire & Rescue)

Temple Fire and Rescue added that ten units and 25 personnel responded to the collision to assist. 

Officials said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The identities of the victims have not been released. 