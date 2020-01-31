Two in custody after Mar-A-Lago security breach

Two people have been arrested in South Florida Friday after breaching security checkpoints leading up to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, police say.

Those on the scene responded by opening fire at the black SUV, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The individuals behind the breach -- who have not yet been identified – were later taken into custody following a pursuit involving the Florida Highway Patrol and a Palm Beach police helicopter.

Trump is scheduled to be in Palm Beach during Super Bowl weekend.

The FBI is one of the agencies responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.