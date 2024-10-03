Expand / Collapse search
California

Two human cases of bird flu confirmed in California as infection continues to spread in US: CDC

Two farmworkers in California tested positive for H5 bird flu, the CDC announced

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
CDC issues alert over bird flu case

CDC issues alert over bird flu case

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on what to know about bird flu and why it is important to not look directly at the solar eclipse without proper glasses

Two dairy workers in California tested positive for H5 bird flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health announced.

The CDC said in a release that the two cases were unrelated – with the farmers working at different dairy farms in California’s Central Valley.

"CDC continues to collaborate closely with California and other state public health officials to support state-run efforts to control the spread of H5N1 from infected animals to humans," the agency said.

Both individuals experienced mild symptoms, officials said, including conjunctivitis. Neither person reported respiratory symptoms or required hospitalization.

Cow at fair

A cow is shown by an exhibitor at the state fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., August 9, 2024. Dairy farmers are taking precautions with testing for avian flu while exhibiting cattle during the fair. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska (Reuters/Jim Vindruska)

Health officials said that the risks remain low for the public but has caused "rare, sporadic infections" among people who work with infected animals.

"The virus is widespread in wild birds and has caused ongoing outbreaks among poultry in the United States since 2022," the CDC said.

Test tubes are seen labelled "Bird Flu" words in this illustration.

Test tubes are seen labelled "Bird Flu" words in this illustration taken, June 10, 2024. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

In 2024, there have been 16 human cases in the U.S. of bird flu, including the two most recent infections in California.

Bird Flu Infection in 2024:

  • Texas - 1
  • Michigan - 2
  • Colorado - 10
  • Missouri - 1
  • California - 2

Six of the 16 reported human cases have been linked to exposure to sick or infected dairy cows, the agency said. Nine cases had exposure to infected poultry.

Bird-Flu

Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. Another Michigan dairy worker has been diagnosed with bird flu. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CDC Recommendations:

The government agency recommended that individuals should avoid contact with wild birds and sick or dead animals and not preparing or eating unpasteurized (raw) milk or raw cheese. 

The CDC also recommended that if you work with dairy cows or other animals that could be infected with H5N1 bird flu, to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) when in contact with (or around) dairy cows, raw milk, other animals, or surfaces and other items that might be contaminated with virus.

White cows graze in a field with an oil well in the background.

Cows graze in an oil production field in Midland, Texas, on February 13, 2019. Dairy cows infected with bird flu have died or been slaughtered by farmers because they did not recover in five U.S. states. (Reuters/Nick Oxford/ File Photo)

The CDC recommends that if you get sick after close contact with infected animals, contact your local health department and a health care provider for testing.

Symptoms of the bird flu include eye redness (conjunctivitis), mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches.

