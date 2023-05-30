Expand / Collapse search
US
Two 2-year-olds shot within hours in crime-ridden Chicago

Two 2-year-olds were hospitalized with gunshot wounds within hours of each other and are in good condition in Chicago

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Two 2-year-olds were shot in Chicago within hours of each other Sunday, according to police.

Both children were shot in the hand and survived the wounds, local police said. One 2-year-old girl found a gun and accidentally discharged it at herself Sunday evening. A 2-year-old boy was shot Sunday night while playing with an adult.

Both children were taken to the hospital after the shootings. The girl is in good condition and the boy is in fair condition, according to police.

The man present at the shooting of the 2-year-old boy, Benjamin Smith, 24, was charged with child endangerment.

CHICAGO SUFFERS 34 SHOT, 8 KILLED AS BLOODY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND NEARS END

Chicago police walking through a crime scene.

Two toddlers were shot in within hours on Sunday, May 28. Chicago police investigate a crime scene in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chicago police officer standing in front of her unit.

Two 2-year-olds were shot in the hand on Sunday, May 28 in Chicago. (Terrence Antonio James/The Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

9-YEAR-OLD KILLED, WOMAN WOUNDED IN SHOOTING NEAR CHICAGO

Two Chicago police officers walking on the sidewalk.

Chicago police walk through the scene behind caution tape. Two 2-year-olds were shot in the hand over the Memorial Day weekend in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chicago police said at least 50 people were shot and 10 killed in the city over Memorial Day weekend.

At least 16 people were shot and killed across the nation over Memorial Day weekend, and dozens of others injured, according to NBC News.

