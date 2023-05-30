Two 2-year-olds shot within hours in crime-ridden Chicago

Two 2-year-olds were shot in Chicago within hours of each other Sunday, according to police.

Both children were shot in the hand and survived the wounds, local police said. One 2-year-old girl found a gun and accidentally discharged it at herself Sunday evening. A 2-year-old boy was shot Sunday night while playing with an adult.

Both children were taken to the hospital after the shootings. The girl is in good condition and the boy is in fair condition, according to police.

The man present at the shooting of the 2-year-old boy, Benjamin Smith, 24, was charged with child endangerment.

Chicago police said at least 50 people were shot and 10 killed in the city over Memorial Day weekend.

At least 16 people were shot and killed across the nation over Memorial Day weekend, and dozens of others injured, according to NBC News.