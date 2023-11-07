Twice-arrested Honduran illegal immigrant accused of sex crimes apprehended a third time

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Tuesday that it has arrested an illegal immigrant charged with felony rape by force, threat, or intimidation; abduction by force, and assault on a family member in Herndon, Virginia.

Officials say the man illegally entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected or admitted by an immigration official.

"This undocumented Honduran national has proven to be a detriment to our community and a threat to Virginia residents," said ERO Washington D.C. Field Office Director Russell Hott, "ERO Washington remains committed to apprehending criminals who are released back into the local population when a detainer is not honored. We will not allow such noncitizen offenders to roam free and victimize innocent people."

Federal officials say that the U.S. Border Patrol arrested the Honduran national near Roma, Texas, in June 2021, issuing him a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge.

According to officials, he was arrested again on July 20, 2023, when he was charged with felony rape by force, threat, or intimidation, abduction by force, and assault on a family member.

That same day, ERO Washington, D.C. issued an immigration detainer on the Honduran national with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (FFXADC) in Fairfax, Virginia.

Then, according to officials, on Aug. 17, 2023, ERO Washington, D.C. determined that FFXADC released the illegal immigrant without notifying ERO.

Deportation officers from ERO Washington, D.C. were able to apprehend and arrest the the Honduran national on Oct. 12, 2023, and served him with a notice to appear before a DOJ immigration judge.

Federal officials say he will remain in the custody of ERO Washington, D.C. pending the outcome of his removal proceedings.