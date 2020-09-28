TV anchor bashes man in head with beer bottle during 'political argument': Cops

A South Carolina TV news anchor has been arrested in South Dakota after police there say she bashed a man over the head with a beer bottle when a “political argument” turned violent.

Kamie Jo Roesler, 28, was accused of striking the man with the bottle Sunday afternoon during a gathering with others at a home in Sioux Falls, police said.

“It looks like he was probably going to need some stitches,” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens told reporters Monday in reference to the victim, according to KELO-TV. Police responded after he called 911. An ambulance also responded but he refused medical attention.

Roesler, who is from North Dakota, anchors a morning news show on WIS-TV in Columbia. The station reported her arrest Monday.

"We have no comment beyond what is in the story," news director Brad Hyatt told Fox News.

Roesler was arrested at the scene on an aggravated assault charge.

Clemens said the victim was a 32-year-old man from Colton, S.D., and that the man and Roesler knew each other but “they’re not in any type of relationship.”

”The victim said it was some type of political argument,” Clemens said, according to KELO.

He said Roesler ended up grabbing a beer bottle and then swung it and ended up hitting the victim in the head.

The spokesman said the victim and Roesler didn’t elaborate on what the political argument was about.