Trump begins Middle East tour meant to reboot global power plays and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Trump begins Middle East tour meant to reboot global power plays

2. Rural America in crosshairs of brutal new gang

3. ICE agitators find out the law hits back

MAJOR HEADLINES

TIT-FOR-TAT – Another country considering tariffs on US goods to counter Trump's levies. Continue reading …

DECISION IS IN – A look at who’s deciding the Sean 'Diddy' Combs' fate on the jury. Continue reading …

RADICAL NURSERY RHYMES – From playtime to propaganda? 'Ms. Rachel' responds to anti-Israel posts. Continue reading …

DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE – Karen Read defense shifts strategy with new claim about 'jealous' third wheel. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'DISINFORMATION' – Trump official targeted in Biden-era 'disinformation' dossier still under wraps days after Rubio revelation. Continue reading …

'RECKLESS' – Trump says Biden 'allowed lawlessness' while announcing National Police Week. Continue reading …

'FAST-TRACK' REMOVAL – DNC officials void David Hogg's election to vice chair. Continue reading …

EXIT STAGE LEFT – Young men are 'fleeing' the Democratic Party — the reason behind the switch. See more …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SHOW AND TELL – FOX News goes inside New Jersey ICE facility stormed by Democrats. Continue reading …

RULES FOR THEE – CNN panel torches Bernie for flying private on anti-oligarchy tour. Continue reading …

RED, WHITE AND SPEND – WATCH: Are Americans willing to pay more for items made in the USA? Continue reading …

PAPER PROBLEMS – Jeff Bezos under scrutiny as Washington Post struggles. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Democrats' bizarre affection for illegal aliens. Continue reading …

REP KATHERINE CLARK – Trump's attack on Harvard is just the beginning. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'THOUGHT CRIME' – Retired officer hits back after arrest over social media post. Continue reading …

23 DAYS LATER – Nike remains virtually silent on alleged funding of trans youth study. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on May marvels, hamburger history and lyrical legends. Take the quiz here …

WILD HIGH-SEAS – Viral Coast Guard video shows dramatic ocean drug bust. Continue reading …

HE'S GOT TALENT – Self-taught young baker finds his culinary creations in demand. See video …

WATCH

LEFT EATS LEFT – David Hogg fires back at DNC for moving to oust him. See video …

AMERICA FIRST – ‘Gutfeld!’ recounts Trump’s weekend of wins. See video …





