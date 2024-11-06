Trump assassination attempt task force says ATF 'failed to produce' requested materials

The congressional task force investigating the July and September assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has "failed to produce" certain materials the task force requested as part of its ongoing probe into both incidents.

On Oct. 3, the task force sent a letter to the ATF about 17 "requests for production as well as three categories of requests for select transcribed interviews with relevant ATF agents who provided support or response functions in connection with the" assassination attempts against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The ATF responded with a correspondence on Oct. 22 that "is less than four and half pages in length, two and a half of which consist of summary narratives," the task force said in its letter published Wednesday.

"To date, the ATF has failed to produce a single document responsive to the Task Force’s requests. This failure is underscored by the fact that the ATF failed to meet the Task Force’s October 10, 2024, deadline to begin rolling production of documents," the letter states.

The task force also described the ATF's response as "woefully insufficient in view of the Task Force’s requests for physical documents and materials."

"Both the Task Force and the American people expect answers about how 20-year-old Thomas Crooks planned and executed a nearly successful assassination, including significant evidence found at the home of Thomas Crooks – a suspected improvised explosive device (IED), materials to make IEDs as well as additional explosives discovered in Crooks’ vehicle," the letter reads.

"While ATF played no role in coordinating the event itself, ATF provided meaningful assistance retrieving and investigating evidence connected to Crooks’ firearm and residence."

The task force is asking the ATF to respond no later than Nov. 13. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Among the 17 requests for production, the task force is asking the ATF for "[a]ll documents and materials related to ATF’s critical incident response on July 13, 2024 … including but not limited to … ATF’s discovery and investigation of the improvised explosive device found at the home of Matthew Crooks; and (ii) efforts to locate, the ultimate location of, and investigation of Thomas Matthew Crooks’s vehicle."

Members of Congress and U.S. government agencies are still working to determine Crooks' motive in trying to assassinate Trump with an AR-15 at his Butler campaign rally.

Crooks ultimately succeeded in striking Trump's ear. He also fatally shot rally attendee Corey Comperatore and critically wounded two other attendees, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a retired Green Beret appointed to the 13-member House bipartisan task force investigating the attempted assassination of Trump , previously told reporters in August that Crooks had multiple encrypted accounts on multiple platforms based in Belgium, New Zealand and Germany. It remains unclear why Crooks had those accounts or what he used them for.

Investigators are also working to determine why Ryan Routh, the suspect charged in the second assassination attempt in September, allegedly pointed a rifle toward Trump just outside the perimeter of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.